Port Aransas community gathers to honor late Mayor

Bujan's commitment to rebuilding the city after Hurricane Harvey's devastation is what the community remembers him most for.

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Friends and family gathered today to remember a man, who they felt, God brought in at the right time for the city of Port Aransas.

Charles Robert Bujan was a man of many hats; His last being the mayor of Port Aransas.

"We represent all the hats that he wore on the table. He ministered over in the jail over in Aransas Pass and, you know, he grew up here," Rob Bujan, Charles Bujan's son, says. "So he was really an island native and a hero to me and everybody on this island."

He is many things to a lot of people: Local politician, fishing guide, and prison chaplain, to name a few. But his commitment to rebuilding the city after Hurricane Harvey's devastation is what the community remembers him most for.

Rob continues, "I think, if nothing else, I hope that they find that there can be compassion in leadership, and that there can be resolve, and that a leader can bring people together, and it really is all on a local level."

The event brought tears and laughter as members of the community shared stories and anecdotes about Bujan.

"He loved everybody. They're not gonna find someone who loves this town as much as Charles did," a woman shared.

When asked what his favorite part about his father was, Rob had this to say, "His resolve in the face of Harvey and the fact that he really forced the evacuation of the island and the countless people that he probably saved in some of those really difficult decisions. You know, that I think, you make the right decision, regardless of whether or not people are telling you it's the right decision. So it's not always the easiest decision, but he was always very good at that."

Something everyone can agree on, is that "he was, and always will be, part of Port Aransas strong."

