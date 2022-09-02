Port Aransas Mayor Charles Bujan dies Wednesday morning

Nueces County Commissioner Brent Chesney heard the news during today's Commissioners Court meeting.

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Port Aransas Mayor Charles Bujan passed away Wednesday morning.

Nueces County Commissioner Brent Chesney heard the news during today's Commissioners Court meeting.

"Judge, I am sorry I am just a little distracted," Chesney said during the meeting.

"What's going on?" Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales asked.

"I just got word that the mayor of Port Aransas passed away."

Judge Canales then called for a moment of silence.

"However you pray, will you just close your eyes with us and remember Charles Bujan, the Mayor of Port Aransas," Canales said.

The court then went into a ten minute recess.

No funeral arrangements have been announced at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 3News throughout the day for updates.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.