Port Aransas prepares for a busy Memorial Day weekend

Sheila Garza with Life in Paradise Vacation Rentals said the most important thing to do now is to plan ahead for your trip while there is still time.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One of the top destinations for Memorial Day weekend: Port Aransas.

"We've been gearing up for this day, or for this weekend, for months and so we're expecting record crowds," said Sheila Garza with Life in Paradise Vacation Rentals.

When asked about property and golf cart rentals, Garza told 3NEWS, "We only have three properties available now." As for the golf carts, "We do have a few left, but otherwise, we'll be sold out by the weekend," she added.

Garza said the most important thing to do now is to plan ahead while there is still time. Her advice is to "make your checklist of your most essential items, and then plan your travel routes."

President and CEO of Port A Tourism Bureau & Chamber of Commerce Brett Stawar also had a few helpful recommendations for beach goers.

"Be aware of some congestion times on the island. So if you're gonna leave at the 11:00 a.m. or 12:00 p.m. hour on Memorial Day, that is going to be a high traffic departure time," Stawar advised. "If you're coming in on Thursday or Friday, just know that it's an island with one road in and one ferry out, or vice versa."

Stawar is well aware of the day trippers travelling from neighboring cities like Corpus Christi and San Antonio who will definitely be on the road this upcoming weekend.

"We have lots of people who want to kick off the summer season, come to the beach, and travel many, many hours and miles to get here," Stawar said. "We've got a lot of crews working the beach to make sure it's in condition for folks to drive on and have fun on, as well as enjoying the water."

After soaking up the sun and splashing around in the water, visitors and locals will, of course, want to check out the restaurants that Port Aransas has to offer.

"There are also some you can check in and put on a waitlist. So, you might want to do that a couple hours ahead of your meal, just to make sure you're ready," offered Stawar. "Also, our shops are all going to be open with great deals and they're all stocked with wonderful inventory for the summer season."

With all of this helpful advice taken into account, Memorial Day weekend is sure to be a great time for everyone in the area. For more resources to use while planning your trip, visit portaransas.org/plan.

