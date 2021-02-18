Port Aransas offers trolley service to warming centers

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — The City of Port Aransas will have two trolley buses running today Thursday around Port Aransas to bring people to the Civic Center to get food and to warm up. Residents can also be taken to the First Baptist Church of Port Aransas for overnight shelter, according to a statement issued by City Hall.
The buses will run on the Regional Transportation Authority’s Route 94 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The city will have one trolley on Saturday and Sunday, running normal services.
RELATED: AEP restores power to 125,000 customers Wednesday, thousands still without power in Coastal Bend
The Route 94 stops are at Cinnamon Shore, Pioneer RV Park, Beach Access Road 1A at the beach; the Leonabelle Turnbull Birding Center on Ross Avenue; Roberts Point Park; Horace Caldwell Pier on the beach; University of Texas Marine Science Institute; and the U.S. Post Office at 1211 State Highway 361; and at the Mustang Beach Airport on Piper Boulevard.
For route details, see: http://cityofportaransas.org/.../2019/12/2016-Route-94.pdf
No route 90 Flexi B will be available for Corpus Christi runs until Monday, Feb. 22, at 7:30 a.m., and then only if water and power has been restored to RTA drop points, City Hall reported.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- COVID-19 vaccine in the Coastal Bend: Everything you need to know
- LIST: School closures in the Coastal Bend due to inclement weather
- Warming centers available in Corpus Christi during this weekend's freezing weather
- AEP: Outages in Corpus Christi expected to continue through Tuesday, possibly Wednesday