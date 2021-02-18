Port Aransas offers trolley service to warming centers

The trolley system will bring people to the Civic Center to get food and to warm up.

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — The City of Port Aransas will have two trolley buses running today Thursday around Port Aransas to bring people to the Civic Center to get food and to warm up. Residents can also be taken to the First Baptist Church of Port Aransas for overnight shelter, according to a statement issued by City Hall.

The buses will run on the Regional Transportation Authority’s Route 94 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The city will have one trolley on Saturday and Sunday, running normal services.

The Route 94 stops are at Cinnamon Shore, Pioneer RV Park, Beach Access Road 1A at the beach; the Leonabelle Turnbull Birding Center on Ross Avenue; Roberts Point Park; Horace Caldwell Pier on the beach; University of Texas Marine Science Institute; and the U.S. Post Office at 1211 State Highway 361; and at the Mustang Beach Airport on Piper Boulevard.

For route details, see: http://cityofportaransas.org/.../2019/12/2016-Route-94.pdf

No route 90 Flexi B will be available for Corpus Christi runs until Monday, Feb. 22, at 7:30 a.m., and then only if water and power has been restored to RTA drop points, City Hall reported.

