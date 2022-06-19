Out with the old, in with the new; Port Aransas PD to finally get a new building after Harvey destroyed the original

"Now, it's our turn. We're getting our home back," said Lt. James Stokes.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In 2017, Hurricane Harvey destroyed the Port Aransas Law Enforcement Center, which housed the Port Aransas Police Department, the Municipal Court, the JP Court, the Constable Court, and the EMS office.

"It took about three feet of water," Lt. James Stokes with Port Aransas PD said. "A lot of the server racks and a lot of the things that were not elevated were destroyed from all of the salt water and stuff that ran through the building."

What used to be home to the PAPD became unlivable, so they needed a plan B for their missions, because work didn't stop.

"We were working in our civic center," Stokes added. "It became our operation center and we worked out of there for months. We got this temporary facility in, I believe, March of 2018."

Now, five years after Harvey, the old building will be torn to the ground and replaced by a new building that will house the PAPD. This new beginning is long overdue.

"We got to witness the devastation and we all got to grieve it together, as a community," Stokes remembered. "We're being able to celebrate all of our residents getting their houses rebuilt and be happy for them to be doing that. Now, it's our turn. We're getting our home back."

The demolition process should start up this week, and Stokes said he hopes the new building will be up and ready by 2024.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.