Port Aransas police crackdown on dangerous drivers this July 4th

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Port Aransas Police Department has been patrolling the area looking for dangerous drivers this Fourth of July.

3NEWS was able to go on a ride-a long with APPD Sgt. Olan Kelley, a veteran officer who has been working on Hwy. 361 for years.

His best advice for all drivers heading down the roadway is to slow down.

Kelley had no problem finding drivers who were going more than 70 mph when the speed limit was 60 mph.

"If I can get your signature right here along this line, it's not an admission of guilt. It's a promise to contact the court on or before that date," he said.

One young man from Corpus Christi was ticketed for incorrectly using the turn lane, along with other infractions.

Port Aransas police are doubling up their efforts in part because of Fourth of July and also because there have been two fatal accidents along Hwy. 361 in a matter of a week.

Much of Hwy. 361 on the Corpus Christi side is a two-lane highway, which is why CCPD is the primary responder.

"Passing in that center turn lane is extremely dangerous. Most of the head-on's we see are the result of somebody doing that type of activity," said Port Aransas Police Chief Scott Burroughs. "We've seen a few people turning from a lane and they get T-boned. But, the majority of the accidents we work involve people who are driving down that center lane."

Even golf cart drivers were being ticketed. One man had his family with him and was heading down the highway in an area where golf carts are prohibited.

Sgt. Kelly says he hates to write tickets but, along Hwy. 361 there are excuses for not obeying the law.

