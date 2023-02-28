Port Aransas prepares for spring break influx

3NEWS was told that there are still plenty of rental properties available for spring break.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Port Aransas is preparing for spring break, which officials said will start and run from March 12-19.

Tuesday, the lifeguard stands were being put into place along the beach where many college students and families will flock to by the thousands.

3NEWS spoke with Port Aransas Tourism Bureau & Chamber of Commerce CEO Brett Stawar to see what preparations have been made.

"We can actually see where the visitors are coming from when they arrive in market," he said. "Even sometimes, how much they spend here in Port Aransas based on market. So, we definitely advertise in key markets for Port Aransas. North Austin, North San Antonio, Dallas/Ft. Worth and Houston as well some of the keys areas that love to come down here."

3NEWS was told that there are still plenty of rental properties available for spring break. Also, there are a number of businesses in town looking for employees to hire.

