Texas Rangers arrested a former Catholic priest Tuesday in the Diocese of Corpus Christi on charges with theft of property.

According to the Diocese, Father Kris Bauta was removed from St. Joseph's parish in Port Aransas in October of 2017 after what was described as "severe irregularities" were discovered during a financial audit. The case was turned over to law enforcement, and the Diocese said they are fully cooperating with authorities during the investigation.

Bauta has been charged with a second-degree felony. Bauta was given a $50,000 bond and has posted bail.

3News has reached out the Diocese for further comment, but no response has been given.

