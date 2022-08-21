Aransas Pass, Rockport blaze causes uptick in business and residential power outages

Aransas Pass PD Captain Jones is asking for assistance in alerting the department if you see fire at a location outside of where fire officials are actively working.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Due to the large brush fire between Aransas Pass and Rockport, there has been an uptick in reports of business and residential power outages due to electrical poles burning.

3NEWS spoke with Aransas Pass Police Department Administrative Captain Aaron Jones who said at the time of the interview, the fire was 50% contained.

"Texas Forest Service has just arrived with their dozers and they're going to be working to cut fire lines for us to protect some of the structures that might still be in danger," Jones explained, "but for the most part, we've got the exterior of the fire and we're kind of working in from the outside."

There was one minor injury to a citizen who refused to evacuate. Jones is asking for the public's assistance in alerting the department if you see fire at a location outside of where they're actively working.

"The main thing is to avoid the areas. If you see any areas where there's not an active fire truck working, make sure you call us," Jones said. "With the high winds today the fire has been jumping to multiple different locations and we've had several reports of fires that are outside of our primary area that we're focusing on."

Reports can be made to the Aransas Pass Police Department by calling 361-758-5224.

