Port Aransas sees large Spring Break crowds, but not as much as previous years

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Spring break was in full effect this weekend in Port Aransas, after Governor Abbott opened Texas 100% ahead of spring break. Local businesses say spring breakers are bringing in the most business they've seen since the pandemic began one year ago.



"Up until today I would say its been pretty dead and we didn’t make as much money as I thought we would-- and then today we saw a huge crowds," said Reagan Long BoJons Surf Shop employee.



From retail shops, to bars, restaurants and rentals the streets of Port Aransas were lined with spring breakers enjoying their vacation following Governor Abbot's decision to rescind COVID safety protocols including the statewide mask mandate.

"Its absolutely crazy right now, we have all of our carts rented out for the next few weeks- but its really fun to see them driving up and down the streets and the beach and just everyone out on the island" said Josh Green of Jackfish Cart Rentals.

Even though port a is known for their beaches- the golf course La Palmilla saw an influx as well with full tee-times. But despite the increase in crowds- locals say this spring break is still not as packed as the years pre-COVID.

"I think all of the colleges had off at the same time and some of the colleges don’t have full spring breaks- usually we have cars lined up all the way back to the highway but this year we haven’t had that problem" Bradley Boyd, La Palmilla golf course.



With the mask mandate being lifted there was more smiles to be seen on the streets of Port A, and one local bar tells 3News the restrictions being lifted have been very beneficial to their business.

