PORT ARANSAS, Texas — In addition to the rules in place as part of Nueces County's stay-at-home order, which goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Port Aransas Mayor Charles Bujan issued a mayoral declaration Wednesday night that adds further stipulations for that coastal town.

Effective 11:59 p.m. Thursday, March 26, until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, April 2, the following rules will be in place in Port Aransas, Texas:

RV parks within Port Aransas will be treated as "residences" as defined under Nueces County's stay-at-home order, and no new RV's can move into the parks. If an RV leaves town, it will not be allowed to return.

Camping, day or night, on the beach using a tent, vehicle, enclosure or even no enclosure, will be prohibited.

Fishing from the shore -- whether it's from the ship channel, jetties or the beach -- will be prohibited.

Short-term rentals will be prohibited except for those doing essential business.

No one will be allowed on the beach unless they are practicing some kind of movement exercise such as walking, running, biking, yoga, water sports, or other similar physical exercise.

The mayor's declaration also indicates that lawfully available enforcement tools are authorized for use.

