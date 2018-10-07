Port Aransas (KIII News) — Shortly after Hurricane Harvey, when most of the hotels and businesses were destroyed, the Port Aransas Chamber of Commerce predicted a 20-percent recovery by the time Spring Break rolled around.

They also predicted it would be five years before the town's tourism industry was back to normal.

However, because of good tourism numbers during both Spring Break and the summer months, the economic picture in Port Aransas is looking better.

"We're almost a year into our recovery and I think we're further along than most other destinations of our type that have been impacted by a Cat 4; but my gut feeling tells me that within three years we're going to be pretty close to where we were pre-Harvey," Chamber President Jeffrey Hentz said.

But for residents, the numbers are still dismal. Figures from the City show at least 30-percent of homes still need major repairs or rebuilding, and Hentz said that figure could rise to 50-percent of homes once they hear from more homeowners.

That 30-percent represents 70-80 homes.

Meanwhile, more than 10,000 volunteers have worked in the City representing more than 300,000 volunteer work hours.

