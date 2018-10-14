PORT ARANSAS (KIII NEWS) — Tina Mott lives in Port Aransas.

She said as she watched things play out in the news with Hurricane Michael, there were so many shared similarities with Hurricane Harvey.

"You know what they are going to go home to," Mott said. "A lot of them haven't been to there homes yet, if they have home left. And you don;t wish it on anybody."

So she went on Facebook asking for donated cleaning supplies to take to Florida.

Mott says cleaning and debris removal were the hardest part post Harvey.

She even recalled trying to dispose of her leather soaked sofa after her home had been flooded with nearly four feet of water.

"We could not lift the sofa ourselves," she said. "We had to have people come in and actually help us lift it up, much less getting it out of the house."

The items people have donated thus far like brooms, gloves, and masks, have been dropped off at Lone Star Taste in Port Aransas, where Slyvia Parke is the co-owner.

Parke also understands firsthand what hurricane damage is like.

"Our home was not damaged as much as our store," Parke said. "About 40 percent of our inventory here in the store was destroyed."

Parke says the wound is still fresh from Harvey, but is glad someone like Tina Mott can go and help in Florida.

"I don't think I could do it emotionally," she said. "I don't think I have the strength and she does."

If you would like to donate, you can drop off items at Lone Star Taste between 10 - 5 p.m. until October 21.

