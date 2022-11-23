Port Aransas hosts annual Turkey Tot Trot

All the proceeds from the fun event go to help programs and provide scholarships for Trinity by the Sea Episcopal Day School.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A turkey trot that started off small -- is now a big success in Port Aransas.

All the trotting happened over at the Pamila Resort and Golf Community. There was more than walking and running. Residents who attended got to witness live music, games, raffles and fun for the whole family. There was even turkey bowling.



"Everything you see here is for the children. What do we have more to be thankful for than our families and our children," said turkey trot event director Jillian Gainey.

The event hopes to add a 10K next year and be even bigger and better.

