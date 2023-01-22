Port A's Restaurant Week kicks off with a fiery start

Seventeen restaurants are participating in this city-wide event.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Port A's chamber of commerce has brought back Restaurant Week.

The diverse food scene is offering lunch specials as low as 2 for $20 and featuring main dishes for many local restaurants.

Seventeen restaurants are taking part in the city's restaurant week. Many offer their own ambiance and one of them being Virginia's On the Bay.

This restaurant is known for people enjoying their meals on the dock.

General manager of Virginia's On the Bay, Alice Barrow said, they've had a busy start to the week ahead. "Lot of traffic. Lot of traffic. We see a lot of new people. Some of our regular customers come in for it. It's been really fun," Barrow said.

Barrow has been working at the restaurant since 1997. But restaurant week never gets old for her.

