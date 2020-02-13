CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — President Donald Trump's budget for the fiscal year 2021 includes more than $100 million in funding for the Port of Corpus Christi channel improvement project.

The almost $6 billion budget for the Army Corps of Engineers was announced this week, and the port contribution has been long-awaited by the port board.

Commissioner Richard Valls appeared before City Council Tuesday to explain 2019's allocation was $23 million up from $13 million the year before for the project.

"it certainly makes a huge impact on the remaining 300 million dollars that we have to finish that project on federals match portion," Valls said.

Congressman Michael Cloud issued a statement Wednesday thanking the president for the allocation.

According to Cloud, investment into the port is vital for economic growth in Texas and the United States.

The Army Corps of Engineers says the budget gives priority to the maintenance of coastal ports and inland waterways with the most commercial traffic.

