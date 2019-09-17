CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Port of Corpus Christi's lawsuit against the City of Port Aransas had Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb and members of city council asking questions of some Port commissioners during Tuesday's council meeting.

The Port filed suit to try and block Port Aransas from imposing a development moratorium on Harbor Island. That moratorium was recently approved by the Port Aransas City Council.

According to court documents, any move by Port Aransas to change the zoning on Harbor Island would automatically terminate a 30-year lease on the Port Aransas City Marina. The Marina is on Port property.

Harbor Island is where the Port intends to build a multibillion dollar crude oil terminal.

Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb said he and other council members were getting a lot of questions from taxpayers concerned about what was going on, so he decided to bring in some of the commissioners and question them in executive session.

"When you start getting call after call and comment and comment from people in increasing numbers and level of frustration, you really want to visit with the folks who, you out over there, you got good people over there and we're just going to have a discussion," McComb said. "No action to be taken."

McComb said the City of Corpus Christi is not trying to interfere with that ongoing dispute. He said they were just trying to get an update on what is happening and why.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: