Port of Corpus Christi donates $100,000 to Buc Days Commission Leadership Program

Along with preparing students for college, the Buc Days Leadership Program hopes to instill a sense of community and personal skills within Coastal Bend youth.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Next year's Buc Days is still months away – but the Buccaneer Commission celebrated a big win today.

Today, they held the annual appreciation party for the volunteers and sponsors that make Buc Days happen every year.

There, the Port of Corpus Christi gave a donation of $100,000 to help fund scholarships for students in the Coastal Bend.

It will provide educational resources for students in the Buc Days Commission Leadership Program.

The Port says this partnership with Buc Days will help prepare students for college.

"The Port has been a long-time supporter of Buc Days and this is just an extension on that particular relationship," said Rosaura Bailey, Port Director of Community Relations. "We've seen much success and we're so proud to be able to invest in Coastal Bend students"