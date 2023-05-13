Port of CC and MHID host 1st teen mental health fest

Teens who signed up were able to enjoy interactive activities such as yoga, gentle stretching, breathing work, and meditation.

Example video title will go here for this video

The mental health awareness event took place at Akasha Yoga Corpus Christi off Airline Road.

Throughout the day teens who signed up were able to enjoy interactive activities before and after class sessions. The sessions included yoga, gentle stretching, breathing work, and meditation.

Amy Felan is the community relations manager with MHID, she told 3NEWS that the event was held in honor of mental health awareness month. She said the organization wanted to provide a fun environment for teens to enjoy and learn about mental health.

"So, if you are going through something, if you practice the habit of healthy coping strategies you will resort to using those strategies when you are going through maybe something difficult in your life." Felan said. "We are here to teach those routines, strategies, and healthy coping mechanisms."

She added that they will be hosting another event at the end of month called Paws for Mental Health.

There will be Zumba, pets for adoption, as well as learning about the tools and coping mechanisms for mental health.

That event will take place on May 27 at the Gulf Coast Humane Society.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!