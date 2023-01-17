Port of C.C. Commission Board vote to move forward on second permit for Harbor Island desalination plant

Port of C.C. Board Chairman Charlie Zahn said he hopes the port and the City of Corpus Christi will work together on the project.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Port of Corpus Christi Commission Board voted to move forward Tuesday in securing the permits needed to open up a desalination facility on Harbor Island.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality issued the port a discharge permit back in September. During Tuesday's meeting, the board voted to allow its staff to get the second permit needed to green light the project.

"What we did today was to authorize our staff to get the second permit," said Port of C.C. Board Chairman Charlie Zahn. "The first permit was for discharge from the desalination facility. The next permit is for bringing in the intake for the salt water that's going to be converted into desal water, and that's the next step in the process for us and that's the step we took."

Zahn told 3NEWS that the permit application should be submitted before summer. He added that the permit could potentially be part of a contested case hearing.

Zahn said he hopes the port and the City of Corpus Christi will work together on the project.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.