CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Port of Corpus Christi has been awarded a grant by the Texas Department of Transportation.

The grant of more than $5,470,000 is for safety improvements to the Joe Fulton International Trade Corridor and Rincon Road leading to the Rincon Industrial Complex.

The Port Access Program is designed to improve the safety and fluidity of roads around Texas Seaports.

The mobility fund is underwritten through vehicle title fees, driver record fees, driver's license fees and vehicle inspections.

