Rather than waiting for federal funds, port commissioners approved Tuesday to authorize bonds to continue work on the port improvement project.

Work on improvements to the ship channel is already underway and if the port doesn't act the work may stop until federal funds are received.

The more than $300 million project, in conjunction with the new harbor bridge, will widen and deepen the ship channel to allow bigger ships to use the port.

According to port commission Charlie Zahn, the government is paying for two-thirds of the project but getting the funds will be spread out.

"The federal government, of course, is going to pay that over what looks like now is a seven or eight year period, and that won't help us do what we need to do. So we allocated in the bonds that we proposed to issue today a hundred million to keep that project moving forward and then another hundred million dollars with other assets that port commissioners are considering along the ship channel," Charlie Zahn said.

Deepening the ship channel to 54 feet and widening it is expected to coincide with the completion of the new harbor bridge in the next couple of years.

