Corpus Christi (kIII News) — The Port of Corpus Christi announced record numbers for shipping in the first half of the year, and that could set the stage for a stronger voice in Washington.

The tonnage figures mean a lot for the Port as they continue to lobby in Congress to get money for the Port Improvement Project.

The Port handled over 52 million tons the first half of this year -- an improvement of just under a million tons during the same time last year. The growth is due in part to a nine-percent rise in crude oil prices and a two-percent hike in the price of other petroleum products.

Kent Britton, the financial controller for the Port, said the record-breaking numbers mean a lot for the future of the Port as well as a stronger reputation in Washington, where Congress has promised more funding for the Port Improvement Project.

"It'll get us additional visibility," Britton said. "We are the fourth largest port in the country by tonnage. We've become the number one crude export port in the United States as well. So we're beginning to see that traction in Washington and at the State House and we're starting to get some of that support."

Britton said the Port accounts for $150 billion of the Texas economy. Locally, Port projects announced last year including the Exxon plastics plant in Portland will account for almost 700 new jobs. He expects even more industry to locate here and more good economic news for the area when the Permian Basin pipelines reach this area late next year.

The tonnage figures mean the Port is in good health and officials hope that attracts even more businesses to locate in the Coastal Bend.

