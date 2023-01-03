Port of Corpus Christi brings PORT-Able Learning Lab to students

The 22-foot lab was at Moody High School Wednesday -- bringing a game field learning experience to students.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students in the Coastal Bend are now getting the chance to learn in a very innovative way.

The Port of Corpus Christi has partnered with Learning Undefeated to create a PORT-Able Learning Lab.

The 22-foot lab was at Moody High School Wednesday -- bringing a game field learning experience to students there.

Port of Corpus Christi Community Relations Director Rosaura Bailey said the portable lab offered students real-world problem solving challenges.

"Students are now being able to participate in some really unique STEM opportunities, where they're learning about things that are happening today at the port, and really being able to spark interest in those type of careers," she said.

The port supports upwards of 98,000 jobs in our region.

