Port of Corpus Christi could see potential to become a hydrogen hub

Port of Corpus Christi Authority Chief Strategy Officer Jeffrey Pollack said, if approved, it could bring as many as 500 new jobs to the area.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Port of Corpus Christi has been invited by the federal government to apply to be a hydrogen hub.

The hubs promote hydrogen production and create infrastructure for processing, storage, and use of clean hydrogen. Proponents believe that a hydrogen fuel cell used in an electric motor is two-to-three times more efficient than gasoline.

Port of Corpus Christi Authority Chief Strategy Officer Jeffrey Pollack said that if everything goes according to plan, the city could see bright economical prospects.

"If the next three months go well, and if we were to receive the designation as a federal hydrogen hub, it would be an existential moment for us," he said. "A clear indication of at least what part of our future holds."

Pollack said that the hydrogen hub designation would help solidify the port's status as one of the top energy exporters in the world.

"Community benefits, workforce creation, real career opportunities, creative career opportunities, opportunities in a new sector and a new way to retain the best and the brightest that come out of this community," he said.

Corpus Christi Regional Economic Development Corporation Interim CEO Mike Culbertson said that the hydrogen hub could help bring jobs to the Coastal Bend.

"You need to increase the average household income and you need to increase the population," he said. "This is how we could do it."

Culbertson said that he believes the hydrogen hub could potentially bring as many as 500 new high-paying jobs to the area.

In conjunction with Corpus Christi's other energy industries, Culbertson said that the hydrogen hub could lead to high economic to success

"Can you imagine? We already do oil and gas," he said. "You see wind turbines come through here. Now we get into the hydrogen space. I mean we'll be serving energy for 50, 60 years."

There are some 30 businesses that will be included in the application. Hydrogen can be transported in the form of other chemicals. That means the port is already adept at piping and ship loading of liquids like oil and liquefied natural gas.

