Port of Corpus Christi dredging project set to be complete by 2023

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Port of Corpus Christi has awarded the final dredging contract for max tanker ships to finally be fully loaded and sail under what will be the new Harbor Bridge.

Director of Channel & DMPA Development, Dan Koesema is in charge of the dredging project for the port. He said they've made great strides over the past two years, after working on the La Quinta extension and the ecosystem restoration around Ingleside.

Koesema said everything got jumpstarted beginning about two years ago. The project began to pick up steam and now the goal to deepen and widen the ship channel is nearly complete.

"This will deepen the channel by 7 feet, from 47 feet to 54 feet," Koesema said. "I'd like to mention with these awards to date about 90 percent of the project has either been awarded, under construction or completed."

Officials with the port said they expect to have the entire project completed by 2023.

