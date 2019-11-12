CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Port of Corpus Christi announced Tuesday their budget for 2020, and they are expecting another record breaking year of business in 2020.

Port CEO Sean Strawbridge told commissioners that there is a significant increase expected in revenues because of the three new Permian Basin pipelines moving West Texas crude through the Port.

"We still believe, and our experts that we retain through the Port have told us, that 2020 is going to be a very good year as far as the movement of oil and gas," Zahn said.

The Port's budget this year was $109 million. Next year it is going up by about $27 million to a total of $137 million. That's largely due to the increase in the volume of oil coming through the Port.

By next year a total of four Permian Basin pipelines will be in operation, bringing 2.9 million barrels of oil each day through the Port of Corpus Christi.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: