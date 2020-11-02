CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The federal budget process is underway in Washington, and 3News learned that among the Civil Works items that President Trump will include in his budget proposal to Congress is at least one major project for the Port of Corpus Christi.

The Port's ship channel improvement project has been included in the next budget for the Army Corps of Engineers totaling over $100 million.

Congressman Michael Cloud issued a statement thanking the president for making that project a priority.

