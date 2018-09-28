Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Port of Corpus Christi held a public meeting Thursday to discuss a proposed channel deepening project.

The deepening project calls for dredging the ship channel from the Gulf of Mexico to Harbor Island to accommodate large vessels that couldn't even get under the new, taller Harbor Bridge.

Currently, the port is holding a feasibility study which includes looking at environmental impacts and the economics of the project.

The deepening would include up to 85 feet from the Gulf of Mexico to Harbor Island out to La Quinta Junction, which will accommodate the very large crude carriers or other vessels that come into the channel to be able to bring in more product.

The Port is currently running models, collecting data, evaluating and reviewing information.

"Certainly early in the process for the public to provide input, but there's been a lot of interest around the project, so we felt it was important to get out here sooner for people to hear what the project is and be transparent with them. Know that we are interested in what they have to say," said Sarah Garza, director of environmental planning and compliance.

The Port will have another meeting when the feasibility study is complete within the next two months. They will also have a final report at the end of the year.

If residents have questions or comments on the project, they can email projectteam@corpuschristichanneldeepening.com

