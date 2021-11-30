Port of Corpus Christi hosts Christmas tree giveaway

Director of Community Relations for the Port of Corpus Christi, Rosaura Bailey, said the event is a special way to help families create lasting memories.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The countdown to Christmas has begun and the Port of Corpus Christi is making sure residents are fully equipped to ring in the holiday.

In partnership with NuStar Energy and Home Depot the port hosted their annual Christmas tree giveaway, and was able to hand out 300 Christmas trees to families around the Coastal Bend.

In addition to the tree, families were also provided with lights, ornaments, and a tree stand. Rosaura Bailey is the Director of Community Relations for the Port of Corpus Christi, and said the event was one of many ways of helping families create long lasting memories.

"It's one thing to be able to see the joy on their faces," Bailey said. "They come to pick up the tree and lights and decorations, but it's a whole other meaning to know that they're going to go home, and they're going to create a memory in their living room together. That's what's really meaningful to the port."

Another tree giveaway will be held by the port on Thursday in Portland, where they hope to spread more holiday memories.

