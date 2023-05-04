Port of Corpus Christi hosts first ever Port Career Expo

The event is geared toward attracting high school students toward one day working for the Port of Corpus Christi.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Port of Corpus Christi held its first Port Career Expo with the goal to get high school upper-classmen interested in careers at the port.

The discussion was led by former interns of the port who are now current employees.

In addition to the panel, those who attended were able to visit the portable learning lab and even tour the executive administration building.

The program is currently only open to children of port employees.

"Many students aren't aware of what the port has to offer, including the children of our employees," said Port of Corpus Christi Organizational Development Manager Lorena Parada-Valdes. "They know their parents go to work but they don't necessarily know what their work entails, let alone the opportunities that are here in other careers."

Discussions for a similar program with local universities have already begun.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!