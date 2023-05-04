Port of Corpus Christi hosts first ever Port Career Expo

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Port of Corpus Christi held its first Port Career Expo with the goal to get high school upper-classmen interested in careers at the port.
The discussion was led by former interns of the port who are now current employees.
In addition to the panel, those who attended were able to visit the portable learning lab and even tour the executive administration building.
The program is currently only open to children of port employees.
"Many students aren't aware of what the port has to offer, including the children of our employees," said Port of Corpus Christi Organizational Development Manager Lorena Parada-Valdes. "They know their parents go to work but they don't necessarily know what their work entails, let alone the opportunities that are here in other careers."
Discussions for a similar program with local universities have already begun.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- New STAAR test moves online, removes promotion requirement and some stress for parents, students
- Yes, Donald Trump is the first former president to be indicted
- Carrington gets over 11 years in federal prison for robbing bank at gunpoint during crime spree
- Five projects approved for Downtown Corpus Christi including luxury bar, hotel
- Stash house bust uncovers almost $1M worth of illegal drugs, weapons, armor-piercing bullets in Portland
- Corpus Christi man indicted for selling fentanyl-laced pills that killed someone, federal officials say
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.