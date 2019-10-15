CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It appears that Corpus Christi residents will be waiting quite a bit longer to see the highly anticipated new Harbor Bridge finished.

Port of Corpus Christi Commissioners confirmed to 3News during their Tuesday meeting that they have been informed the bridge will not be finished until 2023, two years later than the most recent estimates.

Developers initially projected that the New Harbor Bridge Project would be finished by 2020, but in February of this year they reported their had been delays due to weather and that meeting that 2020 deadline would not likely happen.

At last report back in late August, builders told 3News they hoped to have the bridge finished by 2021 when demolition of the old bridge is expected to begin. However, it appears that may no longer be the case.

Port of Corpus Christi Chair Charles Zahn told 3News during Tuesday's meeting that the Texas Department of Transportation had informed commissioners that the projected completion date for the new Harbor Bridge is now the first quarter of 2023.

This is a developing story and 3News will keep you updated as more details become available.

