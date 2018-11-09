Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Port of Corpus Christi named a new executive Tuesday, and he's from the Coastal Bend.

Kingsville native Omar Garcia will be the Chief External Affairs Officer for the Port of Corpus Christi.

Garcia had a rich background in the oil and gas industry and was previously in charge of the South Texas Energy and economic roundtable.

The group is designed to facilitate investments in the eagle ford shale area.

In 2010 former governor Rick Perry appointed Garcia to the Texas Economic Development Corporation.

