Port of Corpus Christi selects Kent Britton as new CEO

A vote on Britton's appointment was made during a special meeting Wednesday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Port of Corpus Christi voted Wednesday morning to install their new CEO.

Kent Britton, who was serving as Interim Port of Corpus Christi CEO after the exit of Sean Strawbridge, will be the new permanent Port CEO after a unanimous vote by commissioners on Wednesday.

“The Port of Corpus Christi is an incredible asset to the Coastal Bend region, and I am honored to continue its stewardship with the support of our world-class leadership team,” Britton said.

“As the global energy industry evolves in response to massive demand and rapidly advancing technologies, the ability to move fuels and chemicals safely and efficiently from Texas to destinations around the world will continue playing a make-or-break role in the creation of jobs and prosperity across the Coastal Bend region."

Britton is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Management from the Georgia Institute of Technology. He was previously Director and Vice President at Blackbaud, Inc, the leading global provider of software and services for not for profit organizations; and Chief Financial Officer for the Sherwin Alumina Company, according to his biography on the port's website.

“Kent Britton has played a key role on a leadership team that guided the Port of Corpus Christi through six transformational years of milestones,” said Charles W. Zahn, Jr., Port of Corpus Christi Commission Chairman. “He not only brings a keen financial mind and three decades of experience to this critical position, but also a humble leadership style rooted in listening and building bridges. My fellow Commissioners and I vetted a number of remarkable candidates from across the country during this search, and Kent emerged as the clear choice to steward the Port of Corpus Christi into a future of strong partnerships with our shipping clients and the communities we serve.”

He was hired as the port's financial controller in 2017. He was then named chief financial officer for the port in 2019.

Strawbridge's tendered his resignation on Tuesday, May 16.

During the search for a replacement for Strawbridge, residents and officials called for more public transparency in the hiring process.

A letter, which was signed by 12 of the mayors of the Coastal Bend Mayors Coalition, which included Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo, was sent to port commissioners in July.

The letter states that a lack of transparency by the port has resulted in a lack of community trust and confidence. Among other things, it called for an independent search committee to be used to make CEO recommendations.

It also asked for a time for public input through various forums and town-hall meetings, as well as an interview and evaluation process that includes time for the public to meet the candidates.

This is a developing story, stay with 3NEWS for updates.