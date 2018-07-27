Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Port of Corpus Christi has sold more than $216 million in bonds to be used for their biggest project to date -- the deepening and widening of the Corpus Christi ship channel.

The total cost of the project is said to be around $325 million. The federal government has agreed to pay two-thirds of that cost, but over an extended period of time.

The sale of these bonds will help speed the project along.

