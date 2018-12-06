Army Corps of Engineers has agreed Monday to help pay for the Port of Corpus Christi project that deepens and widen the ship channel.

The Corps' plan includes nearly $23 million in its construction budget for the ship channel improvement project.

Port executives are confident the improvements will help to boost exports to the ports trading partners around the world.

The project would deepen the channel to 54 feet and would make it wide enough for two way traffic. The timeline would coincide with the completion of the new Harbor Bridge project in 2021.

