Port of Corpus Christi receives 5 new locomotives

The trains are part of Watco's Texas Coastal Bend Railroad Service. It runs along the 63 mile line located within the Port.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It is the centennial year for the Port of Corpus Christi and what was already a celebration has now become even more exciting.

The Port unveiled five new locomotives Tuesday in order to better serve their customers. Two of those will even display the Port's logo.

"To have a new relationship in the rail sector is also something that's exciting to us as rail is a growing component of our business here at the Port of Corpus Christi," said Sean Strawbridge CEO of the Port.

The goal is to facilitate new business and protect current businesses along the rail-line. It should also bring new jobs to the area.

