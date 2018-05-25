The Port of Corpus Christi received some national recognition this week. They won the "Deal of the Year" award at a big ceremony in Houston.

The award comes from Lloyd’s List, a shipping industry publication that recognizes commercial enterprises that demonstrate a commitment to safety, innovation in technology and boldness in business.

The Port received the award for its lease agreement with Gulf Coast Growth Ventures, the company leasing the 13-acre multipurpose cargo dock and a 35-acre marine terminal facility for the construction of an ethylene steam cracker. That multi-billion dollar project will create more than 600 permanent jobs in the Coastal Bend.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII