Port of Corpus Christi receives new $4 million high speed fire, rescue boat

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Port of Corpus Christi is welcoming a new state of the art vessel to their fleet, one that aims to help cut down the time it takes to get to an emergency on the water.

3NEWS was there as the long awaited fire boat entered the Corpus Christi Ship Channel.

For Tom Mylett, the three week journey to get the vessel to its new home here at the Port of Corpus Christi was well worth the wait. But the process to acquire the boat took years in the making.

Mylett is the director of marine assets for Port police and fire.

"It started with our chief officer Sean Strawbridge seven years ago," he said.

With a purchase price of just over $4 million, the boat is capable of handling any type of emergency response. The vessel has four fire pumps that can shoot out 15,000 gallons of water per minute. It can also cut through difficult conditions and can get up to 40 knots easily.

"We took 14-to-16 seas in the Atlantic, the chop in the bay can be severe but she took that chop with no problem at all," he said.

Once the vessel was docked at the Corpus Christi Marina, Mylett was able to show 3NEWS all the rescue boat has to offer.

Beneath the surface, there is a meeting space for fire and rescue command. It's also where we saw the massive engine room that was still putting out lots of heat from its long journey, and then we went up top to the bridge.

Bruce Robertson with the MetalCraft Marine in Ontario oversaw the construction of the vessel that took over a year.

"That's the best part, build these of the people to use in their marinas protection area, whether fighting fires, protecting people, saving lives, boats in need of assistance, that's what we do this for," he said.

Mylett said the vessel won't just be an asset to the port, but one for the entire region.

"If the CCPD dive team needs it, she's there if Texas Parks and Wildlife needs it, she's there, if DPS needs it she's there," he said.

