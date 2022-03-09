Port of Corpus Christi seeing impact on recent imports as Russia's war with Ukraine continues

Port CEO Sean Strawbridge said the Port is currently exporting up to two million barrels of crude a day – more on some days.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Recently, 3News reported that leaders with the Port of Corpus Christi were preparing to deal with impacts presented by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Each new day brings its share of anxiety and uncertainty as we watch events unfold on the world stage. While that is especially true for those who are directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine, it is also true for the businesses that are impacted by what happens there.

Here at home, the Port certainly falls into that category, and what happens in that part of Europe can be significant.

Port CEO Sean Strawbridge spoke with 3News from the prestigious CERAWeek Conference in Houston – a gathering of senior government officials, thought leaders and energy executives from across the globe.

“The sanctions that were placed on Russia by the United States and our allies, banning the importation of Russian oil and gas, certainly has had an impact on the energy markets," Strawbridge said. "And will likely continue to have an impact on the energy markets until we see resolution in the Ukrainian crisis.”

He said that Port customers are already feeling the effect of the oil ban.

“We do see some imports of Russian crude oil into Corpus Christi to some of the refineries," Strawbridge said. "In fact, we've got vessels that are on the water today carrying Russian crude that will arrive just before the sanctions go into effect. Those refiners will have to find alternative supplies.”

On the other side of that coin, the Port is currently exporting up to two million barrels of crude a day – more on some days. That is a 60% share of the market.

Strawbridge told 3News that as big as that number is, it could get bigger, depending on what happens overseas.

On top of that, other nations are now looking here for their supply of LNG.

“We've seen a 20% increase year over year in exports of liquefied natural gas from Chenier’s Corpus Christi liquefication facility," Strawbridge said. "Much of that is now going to our allies in Western Europe, who have had an increased dependency on Russian gas.”

Strawbridge says the Port has plenty of capacity when it comes to pipelines, terminals and storage, and that no matter what ultimately happens in Ukraine, the Port is well-situated to adjust and move forward.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.