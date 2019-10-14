CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Port of Corpus Christi has set several new records for shipments in and out of the Coastal Bend.

It was announced Monday that the Port had its highest volume in a single month during September. More than 12 million tons were moved through the Port that month, and experts said the reason for the increase is crude oil exports from new pipeline services like that of the Epic Midstream, which recently began moving Permian Basin crude to Corpus Christi.

The Port's $400 million channel improvement project is in full swing. More than half of the funds have been approved from the federal government and the Port Authority.

