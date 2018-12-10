CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — The Port of Corpus Christi announced a new milestone Friday in terms of tonnage going into and out of the port.

In the first nine months of this year, the Port has handled some 79.3 million tons. That is higher than the previous record of nearly 78 million, which was set back in 2015.

Port officials said the impressive growth comes from an increase in petroleum shipments to countries around the world. They also said it should reinforce the need for the federal government to come up with the necessary funding to deepen our ship channel to 54 feet. It is currently at 47 feet.

