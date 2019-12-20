CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi announced Thursday that longtime Port Commissioner Wayne Squires has stepped down from his position.

Squires served most recently as vice chair of the Port Commission.

His sudden resignation comes on the heels of allegations that Squires was not a college graduate even though his application for the position stated he was.

Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb said he received an anonymous letter last week and asked the city secretary to look into the allegation. On Thursday morning, the City received confirmation that Squires did not have a degree from Penn State.

An online bio for Squires listed him as a Penn State graduate with a bachelors of science degree in petroleum and natural gas.

Mayor McComb said Thursday that he learned Squires had also submitted his resignation from the Corpus Christi Regional Economic Development Corporation as well. McComb went on to thank Squires for his service and said the City respects Squires' resignation, which was voluntary.

"Having a degree to be on the Port Commission is not a requirement," McComb said. "I like Mr. Squires and have respect for him. For some reason he checked the blank that said degree, and the university did not confirm that."

In Squires' letter of resignation, he wrote "I want to thank the city for giving me the opportunity to serve. I believe it is best to move forward in these critical times without this distraction. Again, thank you for the opportunity."

