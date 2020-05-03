CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Port of Corpus Christi authorities want to remind the community that they are working with local, state, and federal agencies to monitor the COVID-19.

According to port officials, all incoming vessels from overseas are being monitored by the United States Coast Guard and following their protocols.

Officials say that each ship en route to the Port of Corpus Christi will be thoroughly vetted by the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Port of Corpus Christi before entry is allowed.

"The Coast Guard has the authority to hold the vessel offshore for safety, security or suspected illness until the issue is resolved. Additionally, federal law mandates that if a person aboard a ship exhibits signs or symptoms of any illness, the master of that ship is required to notify the above-mentioned agencies and further action can be taken to prevent the ship entry into the Port," stated officials in a press release.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: