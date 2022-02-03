Port of Corpus Christi announces partnerships to reduce carbon emissions

The option agreement with Talos Energy and Howard Energy will allow the companies to take on global warming directly.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Port of Corpus Christi announced a partnership that will help reduce its carbon footprint.

The option agreement between the Port and Talos Energy and Howard Energy will allow the companies to take on global warming directly. The energy companies will have the right to lease Port-owned property for decarbonization efforts.

“If we are serious about starting to curb the worst effects of climate change," said Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer Jeff Pollack. "If we are serious about changing the shape of that curve that describes global warming, then it’s all hands on deck.”

Dr. David Ramirez, an environmental engineering professor at Texas A&M University-Kingsville, believes it will help improve daily life in the Coastal Bend.

"Global warming is something we are seeing now that is affecting our daily lives and is going to impact our daily activities," Dr. Ramirez said. "So, that’s why the industry is actually helping everyone to be in the right place.”

It’s a multi-step process that will be called Coastal Bend Carbon Management Program. Officials estimate the region currently emits at least 18 million tons of CO2. Thanks to Howard’s well-established system of collecting wasted gas, they can directly capture eight to 10 million of those 18 tons. The captured gas is then liquified and stored one mile underground.

“Carbon has a cycle," Dr. Ramirez said. "So, when carbon dioxide is taken from the atmosphere back into the ground, you are helping the actual process to happen in a more quickened manner.”

The Port is making multiple efforts to address environmental sustainability. Some recent efforts include using renewable energy, converting vehicles and equipment to hybrid, and the use of liquified natural gas (LNG) in vessels. Port officials expect the partnership to not only help in the fight against global warming, but also encourage other companies to do business in the Coastal Bend.

"We actually think having a carbon management solution will be a key differentiator for the Port of Corpus Christi when investment is deciding whether to come to the Port or to another location," Pollack said.

The decarbonization efforts are expected to help reduce extreme weather events, droughts, and rising sea levels. The lease agreement will cover 13,000 acres for the liquified gas to be inspected and safely stored.

