Port of Corpus Christi continues to breaks shipping records

The annual tonnage record is a milestone driven in large part by a big increase in shipments of liquefied natural gas.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As we begin the third year of this global pandemic, many organizations are still trying to find their footing in the challenges brought on by COVID-19.

Even with that, though, the Port of Corpus Christi continues to find its way forward.

In fact, while navigating the uncertain waters of 2021, the Port posted another record year, seeing more than 167-million tons of cargo move through our waterway. The annual tonnage record is a milestone driven in large part by a big increase in shipments of liquefied natural gas.

However, the Port also accounted for roughly 58-percent of all crude oil exports for the entire country last year, at 1.76-million barrels a day. In the month of December alone, that equated to more than 60-million barrels.

It’s the first time that’s happened in the Port’s 100-year history, and Chief Financial Officer Kent Britton says there’s more to come.

“The Port continues to make investments to make it easier for our customers. So, the biggest thing we’ve got on our plate is the Channel Improvement Project, where we are deepening and widening the Corpus Christi Ship Channel," Britton said. "That’s going to allow for even more flow out of here. We continue to make it easy to do business here and that’s our goal, to continue to be an economic engine for this region.”

Meanwhile, the Corpus Christi Ship Channel Improvement Project is on target to be completed late next year. It will render the 36-mile channel the deepest and widest in the entire U.S. Gulf.

