Portion of Airline Rd. to close for repairs for next two weeks

The roadway, from Vincent Dr. to Hidden Oaks, will be closed Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., until repairs are complete.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Heads up, drivers!

A portion of Airline, from Vincent Dr. to Hidden Oaks, will be closed for the next two weeks for water line repairs.

The roadway will be closed Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., until repairs are complete.

The center turn lane will be open to help accommodate drivers do two-way traffic or intersections should not be affected.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.