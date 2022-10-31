Portions of Cole Park Pier to be closed for several days for maintenance

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Starting today, portions of the Cole Park Pier will be closed for several days for warranty maintenance on the pier deck.
The pier's seating, picnic tables, canopies, and the fish cleaning station will be closed from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. for eight to 10 days, weather permitting, according to the City of Corpus Christi.
The Plaza, parking lot, and sidewalk will remain available to visitors throughout the warranty maintenance process, officials said.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Toddler gets food poisoning from expired formula parent says Walmart sold her
- Las Vegas, Denver, Orlando routes a possibility for CCIA
- Civil rights complaint filed against city for proposed desalination plant
- Early voting for 2022 kicks off, and registered voters have a lot of options
- Inmates are allowed to and still want to vote despite being in jail, sheriff says
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.