Portions of Cole Park Pier to be closed for several days for maintenance

The pier's seating, picnic tables, canopies, and the fish cleaning station will be closed from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. for eight to 10 days.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Starting today, portions of the Cole Park Pier will be closed for several days for warranty maintenance on the pier deck.

The pier's seating, picnic tables, canopies, and the fish cleaning station will be closed from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. for eight to 10 days, weather permitting, according to the City of Corpus Christi.

The Plaza, parking lot, and sidewalk will remain available to visitors throughout the warranty maintenance process, officials said.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.