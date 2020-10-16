Portion of Everhart closed after gas line rupture

The repair is expected to take several hours and motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Effective immediately, the area of Everhart Road from Bonner Drive to Cain Drive is closed to traffic.

The City’s Gas Department is currently working on a ruptured 8-inch gas line as part of the Everhart Road Project.

The repair is expected to take several hours and motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area. The public will be notified once the area is opened back up to traffic.