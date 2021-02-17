x
Local News

Portland, Alice without water, boil notices in effect when water supply restored

Water boils will be in effect for both towns when the water comes back on.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Water has been turned off temporarily in Portland, a statement on the city's Facebook page said, and Alice's water supply has been depleted.  

Portland officials said the city has been losing water for several hours and needs time to replenish the storage tanks. Officials will also attempt to locate the water leak during this time.  

Portland officials expect to have the water back on by late morning. At that time, a water boil order will be required.

Alice's water supply is also off because of a depletion of water overnight. Due to a power outage, the pump station at Lake Findley is not operational, Alice officials said. 

The water plant is operational, officials said, but there is no water to treat. Officials are working to solve the issue, and when the water comes back on there will be a water boil. 

